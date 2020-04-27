Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP distributes around 10 cr food packets among needy

Contributing to the fight against coronavirus, the BJP has distributed around 10 crore food packets among the needy people across the country so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:26 IST
BJP distributes around 10 cr food packets among needy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Contributing to the fight against coronavirus, the BJP has distributed around 10 crore food packets among the needy people across the country so far. As per the official BJP data, the party has so far distributed 9.75 crore food packets to the people across the country against the target of providing food packets to 5 crore people.As per the data, the BJP has also distributed 2.5 crore masks and 2.25 crore ration kits to the people as well.After discussion within the party, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda had instructed party workers to provide food packets to 5 crore needy people.

Moreover, two lakh party workers are engaged in the service of the old and sick people.In addition, 32.17 lakh party workers have been deployed on the ground to provide assistance to the people. The party has said that 30.90 lakh party workers have contributed to the PM's fund on the call of the Prime Minister.BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda has expressed satisfaction over the fact that the party has successfully achieved its target and even has managed to reach beyond it."During this unprecedented crisis, the BJP has demonstrated why it has earned the trust of crores of Indians and grown to become the world's largest political party. Huge numbers of BJP workers have been volunteering in all areas, standing with and serving the neediest fellow citizens," he said. "Under the leadership of party president JP Nadda, they are implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.Nadda is said to be constantly monitoring the public relief works and is also regularly interacting with party leaders, activists and those responsible for the control room set up at the national and regional level. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested; COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: MHA

Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the country and a majority of mandis are operational now, a senior government official said on Monday. Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told repo...

Punjab seeks releases of GST arrears, grant to meet revenue shortfall

Flagging the fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again on Monday sought the release of GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. In a written submission to the Union ...

Blast from the past: old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown month

Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the...

Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020