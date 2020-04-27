Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York state cancels presidential primary over coronavirus risk

Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:44 IST
New York state cancels presidential primary over coronavirus risk

The state of New York on Monday canceled its presidential primary, which had already been delayed from late April to June 23, over concerns voting was an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With former Vice President Joe Biden the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, Douglas Kellner, one of two of the party's commissioners on the New York State Board of Elections, said it would be "unnecessary and frivolous" to hold an effectively uncompetitive election in a state that is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Republican President Donald Trump will be seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election. Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign on April 8. Sanders had hoped to have his name on the ballot in remaining primary contests to enable his progressive supporters to choose like-minded delegates to influence the party's platform.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions to May 14

Algeria will extend movement restrictions for the second time by 15 days until May 14 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime ministers office said on Monday. Authorities in the North African country earlier this month ex...

Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.At a time when even developed countries are asking...

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

Gehlot's 15 suggestions to PM Modi to cope with COVID-19 crisis -- Rs 1 lakh cr grant to states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday forwarded a 15-point suggestion, including a grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to states, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020