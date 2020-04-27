New York state cancels presidential primary over coronavirus risk

New York state cancels presidential primary over coronavirus riskReuters | New York | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:44 IST
The state of New York on Monday canceled its presidential primary, which had already been delayed from late April to June 23, over concerns voting was an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With former Vice President Joe Biden the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, Douglas Kellner, one of two of the party's commissioners on the New York State Board of Elections, said it would be "unnecessary and frivolous" to hold an effectively uncompetitive election in a state that is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Republican President Donald Trump will be seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election. Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign on April 8. Sanders had hoped to have his name on the ballot in remaining primary contests to enable his progressive supporters to choose like-minded delegates to influence the party's platform.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic Party
- Joe Biden
- Bernie Sanders
- New York
- Donald Trump
- Republican
ALSO READ
Joe Biden wins Alaska primary
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's presidential campaign
Bernie Sanders endorses likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination
Elizabeth Warren to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president -reports