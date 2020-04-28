Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil court OKs investigating allegations Bolsonaro tried to interfere with police

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:09 IST
Brazil court OKs investigating allegations Bolsonaro tried to interfere with police

A Supreme Court judge on Monday authorized an investigation of allegations that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the work of the country's federal police force for political motives, the top court said on its website. Justice Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to carry out the investigation requested by Brazil's chief public prosecutor Augusto Aras following the accusations made by former justice minister Sergio Moro, who resigned on Friday.

Moro said Bolsonaro had pressed him to change the chief of the federal police and accused the president of seeking to interfere in investigations that involved family members, to the point of requesting intelligence files. Bolsonaro called the accusations unfounded, but they have set off the worst political crisis since he took office in January last year and lost the far-right leader valuable allies.

The investigation comes at a bad moment for Bolsonaro who is facing criticism for downplaying the gravity of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 4,500 people in the country and virtually paralyzed Latin America's largest economy. Based on the results of the police investigation, the public prosecutor will have to decide whether to press charges against the president or his former minister.

An indictment of the president would have to be approved by the lower house of Congress before a trial could move ahead in the Supreme Court. The house is however dominated by Bolsonaro's supporters and it is unlikely to approve an indictment. If he is indicted, the president would be suspended and Vice President Hamilton Mourao takes over his position temporarily for up to 180 days. If convicted in a trial, he would lose office.

A poll conducted on Monday showed that a majority of Brazilians believe Moro's accusations are true. Forty six percent believe Bolsonaro should resign, while 50% who think he should not.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics unrealistic without a vaccine?

The head of Japans medical association thinks it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without an effective coronavirus vaccine. I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible, Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake...

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games w...

Trump says virus testing 'not a problem,' but doubts persist

The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that Americas coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on reopening the nation. Still, there were doubts from...

Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6

A top-secret documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from May 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc shares its title with Michelle Obamas best-selling 2018 memoir B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020