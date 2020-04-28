RBI defaulters list includes friends of BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked BJP after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of 50 wilful defaulters accused of cheating banks.

He alleged that BJP was hiding the names of defaulters as it included "friends of the government".

"I had asked a simple question in parliament - tell me the names of 50 bank defaulters. Finance Minister refused to answer. Now RBI has put names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and other BJP friends in the list. This is why they hid the truth from Parliament," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video. (ANI)