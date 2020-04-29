Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Shanta Kumar express concern over returnees violating social distancing on HP-Punjab border

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:35 IST
BJP's Shanta Kumar express concern over returnees violating social distancing on HP-Punjab border

Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has expressed concern over violation of social distancing on Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border by residents of HP while returning to their native places. As many as 23,361 people from Himachal Pradesh, who were stranded outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, have returned to their native places in their own vehicles from April 26 to 28 after getting e-passes from the respective district magistrates.

Amid recent reports of violation of social distance on HP-Punjab border near Una's Mehatpur barrier by stranded HP residents on their way back home, the BJP leader expressed his concern regarding the issue in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The former chief minister stated that he was worried due to the crowd and carelessness.

"People in large numbers have started gathering on the state border for returning to HP, medical examination of so many people is not possible," he added. Urging Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to reconsider his decision of providing full relaxation to stranded HP residents to return, Kumar advised him to allow only a limited number of people daily to return so that they may easily undergo medical check-up while entering the state.

Kumar also advised the CM to lodge such HP residents in institutional quarantine instead of asking them to remain in home quarantine. He said, "They have been asked to remain at home for 14 days. They have not come to remain in isolation. Following rules is not possible. Entry for those coming from outside should be only to the extent daily which may be examined and may be kept in quarantine as per rules." Meanwhile, Anil Rolta, a resident of Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district, also raised the issue of the decision of keeping in home quarantine all those who recently returned to HP.

He said, "The administration has completely failed here. What is the use of home quarantine if one of his family members can go out and spread the disease. The rich are allowed to be in home quarantine whereas the poor are locked up in the quarantine centres like schools with zero facilities." Referring to the violation of social distancing in several markets, Shanta Kumar further stated in his post that excess crowd is seen on the roads in Palampur. However, he also congratulated CM Thakur and the people of the state for the overall strict implementation of the lockdown until the government allowed the stranded HP residents to return home without any checks.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI's mutual fund support plan may struggle to be effective: Fitch

The official support measures announced for mutual funds in India may struggle to be effective as under-capitalised banks are unlikely to be tempted to extend liquidity to the sector without capital relief on the facilities, according to Fi...

Most people want billionaires to pitch in to aid poverty and inequality

Eight out of 10 people think billionaires should help end poverty, inequality, and a host of global ills, a poll showed on Wednesday, as funding shortages and the new coronavirus stymied hopes of meeting the United Nations development goals...

Making public transport safe next hurdle in easing lockdowns

In cities around the world, public transport systems are the key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains to buses to ferries to bicycles will have to be re-imagined for the coronavi...

Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact

When Tesla Inc reports first-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday, many individual shareholders will not be looking for details on the subject that drives most conversations the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Their view vas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020