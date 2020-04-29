Left Menu
Stranded Yanam residents allowed to return home

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:05 IST
Puducherry, Apr 29 (PTI): All the 14 migrant workers, including a woman, hailing from Yanam, who were stranded in other states during the ongoing lockdown, returned to the enclave of Puducherry on Wednesday following Union Home Ministry's nod for their return. Regional administrator of Yanam Shivraj Meena told PTI that the migrant workers were eking out their livelihood in Hyderabad, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka.

They were stranded in these states following the COVID-19 lockdown. When the residents reached the border in Yanam on April 26 they could not enter their native region as it was sealed and they were consequently prevented from reaching home, as per the then guidelines of the Home Ministry.

The latest guidelinesreceived from the Centre on Tuesday, however, facilitated the migrant workers` return to Yanam. The regional Administrator said as it was mandatory the samples of the migrant workers were tested for COVID-19 and as they all tested negative, and were permitted to return.

However, they would remain in quarantine in their homes. Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had charged the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with standing in the way of the return of the workers and he resorted to a dharna on Assembly premises on Wednesday.

He withdrewthe stir after the Home Ministry sent its order enabling the migrant workers to return to Yanam, sources close to the Minister said..

