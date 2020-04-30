Left Menu
Guv Koshyari requests EC to declare elections for 9 vacant Council seats in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council 'at the earliest'.

Updated: 30-04-2020 22:21 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council 'at the earliest'. The Governor has made the request in a letter to the Election Commission, to fill the 9 seats in the legislative council, that has been lying vacant from April 24, "with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state."

The Governor has stated that the Central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, said Koshyari. "Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27," he added.

Earlier, Election Commission had withheld the election process for these 9 seats in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. This comes after, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his nomination to the State Legislative Council.

According to sources, Thackeray asked for Prime Minister Modi's help, saying if it doesn't happen, he will have to resign. Prior to this, the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 28 once again had asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Thackeray to the State Legislative Council.

Previously on April 9, the state cabinet had recommended Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant MLC seats that were to be nominated by Koshyari to the Legislative Council to avoid a constitutional crisis. (ANI)

