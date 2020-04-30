Following are the top stories at 11 pm: TOP STORIES DEL113 2NDLDALL VIRUS States prepare migrant movement plans; Centre says COVID-19 recovery rate up at over 25% New Delhi: Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country where they are stranded for over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown, even as the deadly virus infection spread further to take the nationwide tally of positive cases to over 34,000 and the death toll crossed 1,100. DEL140 LOCKDOWN-2NDLDALL MIGRANTS States urge Centre to run special trains to transport stranded migrant workers Patna/Hyderabad: The Centre was on Thursday urged by Bihar, Punjab and Telangana among other states to run non-stop special trains for the transportation of lakhs of stranded migrant workers hit by the national lockdown, a day after it allowed their inter-state movement by buses.

NATION DEL114 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD INVESTMENT PM holds meet to discuss strategy to attract investment amid pandemic New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "comprehensive" meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as promote local investments to boost the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. DEL129 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY Doubling rate of COVID-19 11 days, case fatality 3.2 pc: Health Ministry New Delhi: The doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days in the country as against the 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed and the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. DEL142 MEA-LD ARAB It is propaganda: India on social media posts alleging harassment of Muslims New Delhi: India on Thursday called as "propaganda" certain social media posts from the Arab world alleging harassment of Muslims in several parts of the country in the name of containing the spread of coronavirus.

DEL143 VIRUS-LD MEA 60,000 foreign nationals evacuated from India in view of COVID-19: MEA New Delhi: About 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries have been evacuated from India in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. DEL94 LOCKDOWN-MHA-TRUCKS MHA asks states to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks, says no separate passes needed New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday made it clear that no separate passes are required for inter-state movement of trucks -- those carrying goods or returning after delivery -- during the ongoing lockdown and licence of the driver is enough.

DEL116 BJP-RAHUL BJP takes swipe at Rahul over his reference to 'authoritarian model' New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his reference to "authoritarian model" in his interaction with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, saying those who had put in place an "accidental model" will pass off any show of "decisiveness and determination" as authoritarian. LEGAL LGD14 SC-CENTRAL VISTA SC refuses to entertain plea against Central Vista project New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea against the Centre's Central Vista project which covers a 3-km stretch, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and includes construction of new parliament building.

LGD16 DL-HC-NETFLIX Injunction against 'Hasmukh' would be contrary to freedom of speech & expression: Netflix to HC New Delhi: Online media streaming platform Netflix has opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea seeking injunction on broadcast of its 'Hasmukh' web series, saying any such order would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution. BUSINESS DEL117 BIZ-RESULTS-2NDLD RELIANCE Reliance posts 37 pc drop in Q4 profit, announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue New Delhi: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Thursday posted its biggest ever drop in quarterly net profit on sluggish energy business, even as it announced India's largest rights issue and said the Saudi Aramco deal was on track and more strategic investors have evinced interest in buying a stake in its digital platform.

FOREIGN FGN33 US-TRUMP-INDIA India visit reaffirmed commitment to building comprehensive Indo-US strategic partnership: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said his historic first official visit to India in February reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to build a comprehensive global strategic partnership grounded in shared interests and common purpose. By Lalit K Jha FGN50 VIRUS-US-LD INTEL COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community Washington: The deadly coronavirus is not "manmade or genetically modified", US intelligence agencies said on Thursday, asserting that they will "rigorously" examine the emerging information to determine if the COVID-19 outbreak began through contact with infected animals or due to an accident at a laboratory in China. By Lalit K Jha ENTERTAINMENT DEL82 3RDLD RISHI KAPOOR Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor, the twinkle-toed actor who personified the Bollywood romantic hero for three decades before becoming a sought after character artiste, died here on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67..