Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECI grants permission for holding Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:45 IST
ECI grants permission for holding Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections. As per sources, elections will be held before the deadline of May 27 for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be elected.

Thackeray had earlier today paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their meeting lasted for around 20 minutes. Earlier, Governor Koshyari had requested the ECI in a letter for holding the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in the state that have been lying vacant from April 24, "with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state."

He stated that the Central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, said Koshyari. "Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27," he added.

Earlier, Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Initial results of plasma therapy are good: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said plasma therapy was administered to a few COVID-19 patients and the initial results have been good. We were permitted by Centre for the trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administ...

One more COVID-19 death in Aurangabad, district toll reaches 8

After a 47-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday the death toll due to coronavirus in Aurangabad has risen to eight. A 47-year old person, infected from coronavirus, passed away on Fr...

He must have gone with a gentle smile: Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the moments spent with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor right from his childhood to his leukemia diagnosis. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battl...

COVID-19: Won’t stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good. The announcement came days after the center said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020