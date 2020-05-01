RJD organises symbolic protest in Bihar to bring back migrant labourers

Bihar RJD legislators and parliamentarians staged a symbolic protest here on International Labour Day to bring back stranded migrants. Earlier yesterday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange trains for migrants from Bihar who are stranded across the country.

Speaking to ANI Singh had said, "In such a difficult time, this is not a matter of the Union Government versus the State Government. The Deputy CM of Bihar is saying that we do not have enough resources and trains should be sent for the stranded migrants." "I appeal to the PM and Union Home Minister to arrange trains for Bihar migrants so that they can get back to their native places," he added.

The MHA on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded students, migrant labourers, tourists and pilgrims to their home states or destination by strictly following guidelines meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)