Rahul Gandhi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat foundation day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of foundation day of these states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of foundation day of these states. "On the foundation day of Maharashtra congratulations and greetings to everyone," Gandhi tweeted.

"On the foundation day of Gujarat greetings and congratulations to everyone," he said in another Tweet. May 1 is important for both states as it was on this day when the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed.

The Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by the Indian Parliament in 1960 to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960. (ANI)

