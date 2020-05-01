Left Menu
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on May 21

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed that elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra will be held on May 21 in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed that elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra will be held on May 21 in Mumbai. The poll panel today granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.

Earlier today, Thackeray had paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their meeting lasted for around 20 minutes. Governor Koshyari had earlier requested the ECI to hold the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in the state that have been lying vacant from April 24, "with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state".

He stated that the Central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, said Koshyari. "Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27," he added.

The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

