Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcome lockdown extension: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hailed the central government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:40 IST
Welcome lockdown extension: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hailed the central government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks. "I welcome the decision by Modi government to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, which is in line with Goa's request. The Government of Goa would ensure that all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are followed for the Lockdown 3 period," Sawant said.

"Our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India and Goa is now COVID-19 free as we have not registered any positive case since April 3. The previous seven cases have recovered," he added. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: Shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging COVID-...

Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden Wolfiez Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team. British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported...

Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys police chief said late on Friday after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lu...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020