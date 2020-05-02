Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Bengal to seek written statements from ration dealers over receipt of adequate foodgrains

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:48 IST
Lockdown: Bengal to seek written statements from ration dealers over receipt of adequate foodgrains

To check misappropriation of items in the public distribution system, the West Bengal government is planning to seek written undertakings from ration dealers stating they are receiving adequate quantities of good quality foodgrains for distribution among beneficiaries, officials said on Saturday. The initiative will start from Purulia district, where such written undertakings will be sought from 1,000 ration dealers, they said.

State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said the initiative will be gradually expanded throughout the state to ensure smooth functioning of the PDS. "We have planned this initiative to ensure that the dealers are receiving good quality foodgrains and other items in adequate quantities. As of now, it will start from Purulia and will be gradually expanded to Bankura and Birbhum and then to the entire state," Mullick told PTI.

The minister had recently held an emergency meeting with Purulia district officials regarding immediate procurement of paddy for keeping the stocks ready for distribution. "After the ration dealers have given written statements, any excuse of not getting an adequate quantity of good quality foodgrains will not hold water. We will ensure that people get ration as per their allotment," he said.

The state government requires around five lakh tonnes of rice every month to serve the huge number of beneficiaries in the state around nine crores, department officials said. Since the lockdown was imposed, around six lakh people in the state are also being served five kg of rice per head every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced free foodgrains and ration to 7.5 crore people in the state till September. She said an additional two kg of rice is also being delivered to the residences of the students under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the midday meal scheme.

Several incidents of clashes outside PDS outlets across the state were reported in April, with local residents alleging improper distribution of ration materials. The state BJP has also alleged anomalies in the PDS and claimed that a section of the poor is not receiving foodgrains and is starving.

They have demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and the party's Alipurduars MP John Barla has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Monday written to the chief minister, expressing concerns over the PDS in the state.

"The situation of PDS in the state has reached alarming levels of concerns," he had said..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan rivals say they're close to ending leadership feud

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last years disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday.The feud culminated in...

UAE sends 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to boost India's COVID-19 fight

The UAE on Saturday sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf countrys embassy here said. The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals a...

Tennis-Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germanys Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis-Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 536 p.m.Pakistans former PM Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. 528 p.m.DGCA says commercial passenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020