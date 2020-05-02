Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena, Congress appear on same page on disapproving IFSCA move

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:16 IST
Sena, Congress appear on same page on disapproving IFSCA move
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Shiv Sena has joined the Congress in disapproving the Centre's decision to set up the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gandhinagar. Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Saturday said it was natural to have the IFSC in Mumbai, which is known globally for its "financial might".

"It is natural to have IFSC in Mumbai. Just giving a name does not make a financial capital. The world knows Mumbai and its financial might," Desai tweeted. "Mumbai has BSE,NSE, RBI, SEBI, headquarters of banks and financial companies,offices of top international companies and Mumbai is an International Financial Centre," he said.

Mumbai South MP and Sena leader Arvind Sawant claimed that he had appealed to the Centre against setting up the IFSC to Gujarat, but his demand was "ignored". State School Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad tweeted: ""Rest In Peace" IFSC (International financial services centre) dream of Mumbai...Mumbai is again robbed of its opportunity to become an IFSC destination due to special biased love of our Prime minister for Gujarat. PM is for the country or just for one state?" The Sena and the Congress are ruling allies in Maharashtra, along with the NCP.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana rose to five with one more fatality on Saturday while 19 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 376, officials said. The 62-year-old woman from Ambala Cit...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone...

Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020