Don't try to usurp power in time of crisis: Mamata hits out at Bengal governor

Don't try to usurp power in time of crisis: Mamata hits out at Bengal governorPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:34 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, accusing him of trying to "usurp powers" amid the coronavirus crisis, and asked him to desist from using official communications and logos on social media. Banerjee's sharp rebuttal came after the governor shot off two letters to the chief minister last week amid the clash between the Raj Bhavan and Nabanna, the state secretariat, in the wake of West Bengal's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Such words and such communications of such content, tenor and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. Your words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive," Banerjee said in her 14-page reply to Dhankhar. Accusing him of preaching and sermonising constitutional norms "without practising it and violating it", she said the governor may not agree with her policies, but unfortunately, he has no other power than bringing it to her notice, as long as the government commands the confidence of the legislature.
"I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially at the time of crisis.... You should desist from using official communications/logos for your continuous tweets on social media," the chief minister said..
