Hry CM slams Cong for questioning hikes on bus fare, VAT on fuel

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Saturday rebuked the opposition Congress for questioning his government for increasing the bus fare and VAT on diesel and petrol, saying they should not do politics on "small issues" amid the Covid-19 crisis. "During these times of crisis, they should not be doing politics on small issues. This is the time when we all should all work collectively," said Khattar.

He said the Congress had offered full support "and not conditional support" to the government for the steps being taken by it the fight against Covid. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has been critical of the state government on various issues in recent times, also came under sharp attack from the chief minister.

Surjewala and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, in a joint press conference, had slammed the state government on Friday for hiking bus fares by 15 paise per km and increasing VAT on petrol by Rs 1 and that on diesel by Rs 1.10 per litre, besides imposing one per cent market fee and one per cent Haryana Rural Development Fund cess on sale of fruits and vegetables in ''mandis''. Khattar asked if Surjewala, a former MLA from Kaithal in Haryana MLA, had donated a penny from his "Rs 1.68 lakh monthly pension" towards the Haryana Covid Relief Fund before seeking account from the government.

He also asked if the from MLA deserved to take "Rs 1.12 crore" salary for attending Haryana Vidhan Sabha as its member (between 2014-19) only seven times during five years. "They (the Congress) are seeking account… We donated our one month salary towards Haryana Covid Relief Fund, have decided to take 30 per cent pay cut for one year, employees are contributing towards this Fund, pensioners donated their pension," he said.

"But Mr Surjewala, you are taking Rs 1.68 lakh pension per month, but don't know if you have made any contribution towards HCRF… when you were MLA in previous Haryana assembly, you came only on seven occasions and you took salary of Rs 1.12 crore…," he said. Referring to his government's decisions to hike bus fare and VATs, Khattar said these were decisions which would fetch only about Rs 70-80 crore per month to the state coffers and not put any steep burden on people as the opposition was projecting.

He said the state's monthly expenses were nearly Rs 10,000 crore and revenue sources like excise duty, GST, VAT, which would generate monthly over Rs 6,000 crore had dried up in view of the present situation. He said the government has taken many decisions for the welfare for various sections of the people including the poor, common men and industry.

"But the way our opposition friends, especially state Congress president Kumari Selja and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, have projected things, has caused hurt," he said. "They have projected as if we have put a lot of burden on people," he said.

Surjewala, however, hit back, saying, "A CM, who travels only by helicopters, has talked about my pension... Khattar Sahab, you have been MLA for only six years. Randeep Singh Surjewala has remained an MLA for 18 years, if you do not have knowledge of law, then you must learn. "An MLA and ex-MLA gets salary and pension according to the state government's rules. As CM and MLA, you have drawn Rs 8 crore for six years from the state coffers. Will you give account?" asked a combative Surjewala.

He said the Congress has a right to ask questions pertaining to the common people. Notably, this was the first no-holds-barred attack from the chief minister on the Congress ever since the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown came into effect in March.

On the Congress seeking account, Khattar said in his address, "They have no justification in seeking this account, because every year, the details of how state budget has been used are placed before the Vidhan Sabha". On the Congress' contention that hikes in bus fare and VATs on petrol and diesel was like rubbing salt on people's wounds during the present pandemic situation, Khattar said, "The truth is that everyone has praised Haryana for the way it was handling the situation and it seems they (opposition members) are not able to digest it."