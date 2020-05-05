Malik attacks UP govt over coronavirus testing for migrants

Malik attacks UP govt over coronavirus testing for migrantsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:13 IST
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was purposefully putting stringent conditions for repatriation of migrants staying in Maharashtra in a bid to avoid accepting them. "The UP government has laid down conditions that the migrant workers from UP should be COVID-19 negative. There are some 25 lakh migrant workers in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.
"It (putting such conditions) means the UP government does not want these people to come back," the minister said. "If we have to complete the tests on these people, the Maharashtra government will need one-and-a-half years to cover the entire population," he said.
Malik said the Uttar Pradesh government should accept the migrants like other states..
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawab Malik
- Uttar Pradesh
- NCP
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Fresh guidelines issued in Uttar Pradesh after lockdown extension
159 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, state's count reaches 2,487
NCPCR issues notice to online platforms over child sexual abuse material
Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chief
69 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,203