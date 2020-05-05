MP: Congress condemns BJP move to reopen liquor shops

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday heaped scorn on the BJP government for allowing reopening of liquor shops in the state amidst the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that has caused financial distress. The Opposition party suggested that the government also allow reopening of jewellery shops so that people lacking resources can pawn ornaments of their wives for purchasing booze.

The state government had on Monday issued an order allowing reopening of liquor and hemp (bhang) shops from Tuesday, excluding those in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain falling under Red zone, as per the relaxations permitted under the extended lockdown. "Along with liquor outlets, goldsmith's shops should also be opened. Else, where would a man sell his wife's ornaments for drinking..(sic)?" the state Congress committee (MPCC) tweeted.

MPCC spokesman Durgesh Sharma said the government has failed to provide any relief to people during the ongoing lockdown. "The condition in the state is very bad. From where will people bring money to purchase liquor, as crores of people have lost their jobs and are reeling under financial distress. Instead of empowering them financially, the government is reopening liquor shops," Sharma said.

He said the MPCC's tweet only underscores the plight of the people. He said the state government should seek financial assistance from the Centre and help out people.

However, the ruling BJP accused the Congress of adopting "double standards" on the issue. "The Congress has adopted double standards. States ruled by the Congress have already opened liquor shops, but the same party is opposing this step in MP," state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI.

Agrawal said the state government had taken several measures to help people..