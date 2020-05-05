Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleges receiving threat calls from Middle East

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:22 IST
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleges receiving threat calls from Middle East

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday alleged that she received threatening calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries for writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the "ill-treatment" meted out to an Indian in Kuwait for hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video message, Karandlaje said she recently came to know that the Indian, a driver from Kerala, was beaten up in that country.

"After I wrote to Amit Shah about it, I received hundreds of threat calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries in a vulgar language," Karandlaje alleged in the message. In her letter to Shah dated May 3, she said the driver was slapped and forced to apologise for praising Modi.

Karandlaje shared the video of the purported incident on her Twitter handle. "We must mount pressure on the authorities of Kuwait to extradite him (perpetrator) and be brought to India for trial," Karandlaje stated in her letter and described the incident as "outrageous and unacceptable." PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Bavaria plans tourism revival this month

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants, and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.The a...

Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the countrys coronavirus outbreak.Police sa...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...

COVID-19: Singapore minister records message in Tamil and Bengali for migrant workers

Singapores Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran has released a video message in Tamil and Bengali to address the concerns of foreign migrant workers, who are the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. So far,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020