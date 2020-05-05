BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleges receiving threat calls from Middle East

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday alleged that she received threatening calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries for writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the "ill-treatment" meted out to an Indian in Kuwait for hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video message, Karandlaje said she recently came to know that the Indian, a driver from Kerala, was beaten up in that country.

"After I wrote to Amit Shah about it, I received hundreds of threat calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries in a vulgar language," Karandlaje alleged in the message. In her letter to Shah dated May 3, she said the driver was slapped and forced to apologise for praising Modi.

Karandlaje shared the video of the purported incident on her Twitter handle. "We must mount pressure on the authorities of Kuwait to extradite him (perpetrator) and be brought to India for trial," Karandlaje stated in her letter and described the incident as "outrageous and unacceptable."