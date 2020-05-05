Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast PM to spend weeks in France on medical rest after heart exam

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:42 IST
Ivory Coast PM to spend weeks in France on medical rest after heart exam

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling party's candidate in this year's presidential race, will stay in France for a few weeks of medical rest after undergoing a heart exam, the presidency said on Tuesday. The 61-year-old Gon Coulibaly, who had heart surgery in 2012, flew to France over the weekend for medical checks. A coronary angiogram was carried out on Monday and his doctor recommended he be monitored, the presidency said in a statement.

"The prime minister will therefore continue his stay in France for a few weeks, before returning to Ivory Coast," it said, without giving further details. On Sunday, a source close to Gon Coulibaly said the prime minister had missed a scheduled check-up in France in April because he was busy coordinating Ivory Coast's coronavirus response.

Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko is serving as interim prime minister in Gon Coulibaly's absence. In March, President Alassane Ouattara designated Gon Coulibaly as the ruling RHDP party's candidate for October's presidential election after saying he would not himself seek a third term.

Gon Coulibaly's candidacy has faced scepticism from some of Ouattara's allies, who fear he lacks the charisma to run an effective race.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring back Maha students from Mauritius: Chavan to Jaishankar

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said he has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking to bring back to the city 50 students from the state who are stranded in Mauritius. Chavan said as per information ...

'dennis' to continue stand-in role with Apeks

Dennis dennis Edman will continue his stand-in role with Apeks Counter-Strike Global Offensive team in the Home Sweet Home Cup 3 and in BLAST Rising, the Norwegian organization announced. Apeks added that dennis, 29, will remain with the te...

TN clocks 500 plus COVID-19 cases for second straight day; CM says rise due to higher sample testing

Eds Adds details, combines related stories Chennai, May 5 PTI The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued its upward trend on Tuesday, going past the 500 mark for the second consecutive day as Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Man dies after Delhi police constable opens fire; three held

A 27-year-old man was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. He died on Monday, they said.On Monday eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020