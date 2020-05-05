Mob ransacks TMC councillor's house

A mob ransacked the house of a Trinamool Congress councillor on Tuesday after a youth was thrashed allegedly by her supporters following an argument over relief work for the lockdown-hit poor people at Belgharia in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Police sources said trouble began on Monday after Soumen Das protested the posting of a video on social media, which showed him collecting items for a community kitchen in the area for the poor.

The video posted by youths of another group also allegedly contained some adverse comments. As he protested, Das was severely beaten up by the other group, allegedly supporters of local councillor Rupali Sarkar and rushed to SSKM Hospital with serious injuries, locals said.

A mob on Tuesday assembled outside Sarkar's house and pelted stones, police sources said. They were later dispersed by personnel of Rapid Action Force.

Sarkar, who claimed to have no role in the assault of the youth, said it was a political conspiracy to frame her. She was escorted out of the area.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj K Verma said one policeman was injured in the stone pelting by the mob. He said some arrests have been made but didn't specify the number.