Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, White House dismiss data predicting surge in coronavirus deaths in US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:27 IST
Trump, White House dismiss data predicting surge in coronavirus deaths in US

President Donald Trump and the White House on Tuesday rejected a report suggesting the daily US death toll due to the coronavirus could reach 3,000 in June. The US death toll from the coronavirus was nearing 70,000 on Tuesday, and there were more than 1.2 million confirmed cases.

However, several states have started reporting flattening of the curve decline in new cases and death rates. As a result, several states have announced plans to open up their economy in a phased manner. In its report, Johns Hopkins University projected new coronavirus cases in the US reaching 200,000 daily by June 1 and fatalities around 3,000. “Those projections are with no mitigation. We are doing mitigation,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Arizona.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the Johns Hopkins’ study being pushed around by the media as factual is based on faulty assumptions and is in no way representative of any federal government projections. John Hopkins University in a separate statement said that the research conducted by it for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was to assist in planning for various scenarios and was not to be used for the official forecast.

The New York Times was the first newspaper to report about it on Monday. “As Johns Hopkins stated, should not be taken as a forecast,” McEnany said.

“This study considered zero mitigation, meaning it was conducted as though no federal guidelines were in place, no contract tracing, no expansion of testing, while removing all shelter in place protocols laid out in the phased approach of the Opening Up America Again guidelines for individuals with co-morbidities,” she said. “The media should be more responsible in its reporting and give the full set of information to the American public,” McEnany said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assu...

Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing Trump

The Pentagon added its voice to President Donald Trumps denial on Tuesday of any involvement in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country.The United States government had nothing to do with...

Revenge porn soars in Europe's coronavirus lockdown as student fights back

Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls naked photos removed from the internet. Womens ri...

Trump denies ties to Venezuelan attack with 2 US men jailed

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States had nothing to do with an alleged incursion into Venezuela that landed two U.S. citizens behind bars in the crisis-stricken South American nation. Trump said he had just learned of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020