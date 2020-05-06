Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio police chief swap adds to federal probe of Bolsonaro

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:39 IST
Rio police chief swap adds to federal probe of Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Tuesday the replacement of the federal police chief in Rio de Janeiro, adding to scrutiny by the country's top prosecutor of the right-wing populist's alleged interference in law enforcement. The change was the first move by the new national head of the federal police, Rolando Souza, who was sworn in quickly on Monday in a closed-door ceremony following a Supreme Court decision to block Bolsonaro's earlier pick, a family friend.

The prosecutor general's office said it will question the reasons for changing Rio's police chief as part of an investigation of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro's accusations that Bolsonaro was meddling in police affairs. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted the prosecutor general the right to interrogate three cabinet ministers who may have knowledge of the matter.

The widely popular Moro shocked Brazil by resigning last month, alleging that Bolsonaro was pushing to change management of the federal police to get access to ongoing investigations, with particular focus on Rio, one of Brazil's 27 states and districts, where he built his political base. "'Moro, you get 27 police chiefs, and I get just one, in Rio de Janeiro,'" the former minister quoted the president as saying in confidential police testimony obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro has denied inappropriate motives for the changes and waved away accusations that he is trying to deflect criminal probes targeting his two sons who are also Rio-based politicians. "None of my relatives are being investigated by the federal police, not I, nor my sons," Bolsonaro told reporters outside the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro said the outgoing Rio police chief had been promoted to executive director of the federal police in Brasilia, the second-highest post in the force, but essentially a desk job without a direct role in investigations. Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, is facing investigation by Rio state police regarding alleged embezzlement and money laundering during his time as a state lawmaker.

His younger brother, Rio city councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, has been targeted in a Supreme Court probe of defamatory "fake news" schemes, according to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Bolsonaro and his sons have denied any wrongdoing and called the investigations politically motivated.

Moro's resignation and testimony to prosecutors have set off Bolsonaro's most serious political crisis since he took office last year, eroding his support and feeding talk of impeachment. The former minister, a symbol of Brazil's anti-corruption efforts who locked up scores of businessmen and politicians as a judge, testified to prosecutors and police on Saturday as part of the prosecutor general's probe, authorized by the Supreme Court.

The court blocked Bolsonaro's first choice as top cop, Alexandre Ramagem, who runs Brazil's intelligence agency and became a friend of the president's sons after running their father's security detail during the 2018 election campaign.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 children drown in AP's Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident, three children in Vizianagaram town who had gone for a swim got drowned, said Vizianagaram town Circle Inspector Yarram Naidu.Three children identified as -- B Nani 12, B Diwakar 8 and Y Jayaram 15 -- had gone for a sw...

Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown to May 25, additional sectors to start re-opening

Colombias mandatory quarantine will be extended by a further two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, although additional sectors will be allowed to start returning to work....

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India in touch with Pakistan on implementation of ICJ decision

India is in contact with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of International Court of Justice ICJ decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, sources told ANI on Tuesday Last year the ICJ gave a decision in favor of India. We ar...

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020