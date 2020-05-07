Left Menu
Poland's president says he hopes for election as soon as possible

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:36 IST
President Andrzej Duda (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that he hopes the country's presidential election will be held as soon as possible, after members of the ruling alliance agreed to postpone the vote first scheduled for May 10. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and a junior coalition partner announced a late-night deal on Wednesday to allow a presidential election scheduled for Sunday to be held at a later date, averting a possible political crisis.

Duda said he welcomed the parties' agreement over postponing the election.

