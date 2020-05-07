Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM discusses pandemic situation with opposition leaders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:34 IST
Maha CM discusses pandemic situation with opposition leaders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met opposition leaders through video conference to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state. While some of the leaders gathered at Mantralaya (state secretariat) here, others, including Uddhav Thackeray himself, took part in the meeting through video conference, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok chavan were present at the meeting from the government's side. From the opposition's side, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar,MNS chief Raj Thackeray, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar, PRP leader Jogendra Kawade, JSS leader Vinay Kore, PWP's Jayant Patil, RSP's Mahadeo Jankar, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel, Kapil Patil, Ashok Dhavle and Rajendra Gawai participated, among others.

Raj Thackeray told reporters afterwards that he suggested deployment of the State Reserve Police Force to assist the police in the enforcement of lockdown. "More force is needed where people are taking the administration for granted. In containment zones, police force should beincreased. Muslims should be asked to celebrate Ramzan indoors," he said.

"E-learning is not always possible, not just in rural areas but also in cities. The government needs to tell people how it will ensure that academic year is completed," he said. He also demanded that the government explain its lockdown exit plan well in advance.

The MNS chief also said if migrant labourers do not return, jobs should be given to the local youth. Those who want to return to the state after lockdown is lifted should be allowed to come back only after testing for coronavirus, he said. Private clinics in the state must reopen, he said.

When asked if lockdown should be extended further, the MNS chief said Ramzan Eid falls on May 25. "If the lockdown ended on May 17 and people came out on streets later, what happens if the pandemic continues to increase? The government should think of all the issues," he said. When asked why he was not wearing the mandatory face mask as he attended the meeting at Mantralaya, Raj Thackeray laughed, saying he didn't wear a mask as everyone else was wearing one.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police force will win war against coronavirus: Mumbai top cop

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is ...

Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down

The Philippines biggest broadcaster asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quash an order by the telecoms regulator to shut down its operations, saying it undermined freedom of speech and the public right to information. The regulators orde...

I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. Dhoni, lending support to MFORE -- an initiative offering mind conditioning pro...

Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states. Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020