Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn spread rumours on Karnataka, is silent on Cong-ruled Punjab: Sushil Modi

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:33 IST
Oppn spread rumours on Karnataka, is silent on Cong-ruled Punjab: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday charged the opposition with spreading rumours that BJP-ruled Karnataka had sought cancellation of trains ferrying away migrant workers while remaining silent on not a single Shramik Special coming to the state from Punjab where the Congress is in power. The Deputy CM, who is one of the states senior-most BJP leaders, said already two trains have arrived from Karnataka and more were to follow in the days to come and bristled at the Congress paying just under Rs six lakh for bringing some students and labourers from Gujarat but touting it as a great benediction bestowed upon by Sonia Gandhi.

In a series of scathing tweets, Modi sought to debunk the allegations by the opposition RJD-Congress combine which had on the previous day attacked the B S Yeddyurappa government for reportedly seeking cancellation of trains following pressure from the builders lobby. Two trains have already come from Karnataka and eight more are scheduled to arrive in the days to come, said Modi shortly after the government of the southern state did a volte face and shot off missives to various provinces, including Bihar, seeking in principle approval for running more trains.

Citing the example of Punjab, where Bihari migrants have been finding employment as agricultural labourers and at cottage and small scale industries for a few decades, the Deputy CM sought to know whether Amarinder Singh government has held them hostage. He also sought to draw contrast with BJP-ruled Haryana and cited the example of a train carrying labourers from Hisar reaching Kishanganj.

However, a list of trains scheduled to reach here on Friday, released by the East Central Railway zone at Hajipur, showed two Shramik Specials coming from Ludhiana and Jalandhar to Purnea and Darbhanga respectively. Reacting with indignation, Congress MLC and AICC spokesman Prem Chandra Mishra said Sushil Modi has been in a habit of speaking lies. Recently he had lied about no opposition legislator contributing salary to Chief Ministers Relief Fund following which I have sent him a legal notice.

But he refuses to mend his ways. Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio, added that many workers were now preferring to return to work instead of a journey back home in the wake of relaxations in the lockdown which has led to resumption of some economic activities.

The lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus has served as an occasion to remind the entire country about the preciousness of Bihars work force. A reason why 222 workers from Khagaria district have returned to Telangana, where the government was imploring them to resume work at rice mills. "Moreover, Karnataka government has announced special package for them, Modi remarked with pride.

He, however, also expressed disgust over the Congress going public with its payment of Rs 6.82 lakh for a train that has brought back 1185 workers and students to Bihar from Gujarat, yet another BJP stronghold. They are calling it Sonia Gandhis mahaan kripa (great benediction). Those respecting Indian sanskaars (value system) do not trumpet their acts of generosity, remarked the BJP leader.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

First two AI Express flights land in Kerala with 363 stranded Indians from UAE

Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. While the fi...

After police persuasion, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stay back in Delhi

Persuaded by police, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stayed back in Delhi and resumed work at a construction site in Sadiq Nagar on Thursday, even as several migrant workers boarded the first Shramik Special train from the national capital...

Television viewership falls in week ended May 1

Television viewership declined during the week ended May 1 but was up 29 per cent compared to pre-lockdown days, the Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC said on Thursday. The total television viewership declined by 1 per cent to 1.14 t...

Gulf states should consider U.S. ties when dealing with China -official

Gulf Arab states should consider their relationship with the United States when dealing with China, a U.S. official said on Thursday, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Gulf Arab states ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020