Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canada, provinces agree to boost wages of essential workers, Trudeau says

Canada and the 10 provinces have agreed to boost the pay of essential workers such as those working in seniors' residences, where many coronavirus cases have occurred, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. Trudeau told a briefing that Ottawa would contribute C$4 billion, which he said represented 75% percent of the total cost. The provinces will be responsible for determining who is essential and how much they receive, he added. LG Chem plant in India starts leaking toxic gas again, prompting evacuation

Toxic gas began leaking again from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India's Visakhapatnam early on Friday, an official said, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak from the site in the wee hours of Thursday. "The situation is tense," district fire officer N. Surendra Anand told Reuters, adding people in a 5-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved out. North Korea calls South Korean military drills 'grave provocation', sends 'warm greetings' to China

North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to China's Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that country's success in controlling the coronavirus, state media reported on Friday. A North Korean military representative said on Friday that recent South Korean military drills were a grave provocation that demanded a reaction, according to a statement carried by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). U.S. Senate fails to override Trump veto of Iran war powers resolution

The U.S. Senate failed on Thursday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a resolution that would have limited his ability to wage war against Iran by requiring him to obtain congressional approval before undertaking military action. Voting continued, but there were already more than 34 "no" votes. At least a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, is needed to override a veto in the 100-member Senate. The resolution, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, had passed the Senate with support from Democrats and Republicans, despite Trump's opposition. Trump calls for arms control with Russia and China in Putin call

U.S. President Donald Trump stressed his desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the White House said in a statement. "President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race," the White House said. In clash with riot police, Hondurans block burial of coronavirus victim

Residents of an impoverished part of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, clashed with riot police on Thursday after blocking the burial of a person suspected of having died from the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters witness. The Central American country has so far reported 1,461 coronavirus cases, many of them in the capital, and 99 deaths. Residents said their neighborhood lacked adequate sanitation for such burials. Sudanese corruption committee confiscates Bashir family properties

A Sudanese anti-corruption committee said on Thursday that it will confiscate several large plots of land and residential properties in the capital Khartoum from relatives of ousted President Omar al-Bashir after investigations found they were acquired largely due to family ties. The Empowerment Removal Committee said it confiscated property from Bashir's brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and even a former defence minister, who was a close ally of the former president. It transferred the ownership of the several plots, which totalled around 92,000 square meters (990,000 square feet) in size, to the finance ministry. Exclusive: Afghan lawmakers say 45 migrants drowned after Iranian guards forced them into river

Iranian border guards killed 45 Afghan migrant workers trying to cross into Iran this month by forcing them into a raging mountain torrent at gunpoint, according to two Afghan lawmakers investigating the deaths. The incident has triggered a diplomatic crisis between the neighbours, who share trade, economic and cultural ties. Iran has denied that such an event took place on its soil. Queen Elizabeth to address Britain as it commemorates VE Day

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will give a televised message to her nation on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, as the coronavirus outbreak overshadows nationwide celebrations to commemorate the end of World War Two in Europe. Plans for extensive events to herald the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, when allied forces accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, were scaled back in March after the government banned social gatherings to curb the coronavirus. Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm: report

Members of Venezuela's opposition in October negotiated a $213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursday. Venezuelan authorities this week arrested more than a dozen people, including Americans who work for the company Silvercorp USA, as part of a bungled incursion that has served as a public relations victory for Maduro's struggling government.