AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state.

Updated: 08-05-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:41 IST
Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Bihar government and alleged that despite its duty to bear 15 per cent of the travel expenses of migrants it is is not paying the dues.

He stated that a train is taking Bihar migrants today. "Paying 15 per cent of the fare is the obligation of state government and will be borne by the Delhi government. We are paying for the migrants fare. I am amazed at the attitude of Bihar government towards its people," said Singh.The AAP leader also cornered the Centre and said that the government can bring back those stranded in foreign but it should also pay attention to the migrants stuck in various parts of the country. He said that the "callous attitude" of the BJP and its allies towards poor migrants is shocking."Look at what the Karnataka government did. They made migrants hostage by not letting them leave. It is the BJP government in the state. BJP is an ally of JDU in Bihar. These people can only know how to indulge in the blame game and keep questioning others," said Singh while responding to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's tweet allegations misappropriation of ration.Speaking on Congress leader Ajay Maken's criticism of AAP for not getting a grip on COVID-19 spread and releasing data on the pandemic at night, he asked Maken to release the coronavirus data of states ruled by his party. "COVID-19 cases are at peak in Maharashtra and Gujarat. We are faring well in dealing with infection cases. We may be at number 3 in cases but we are far below in a number of death cases. We are conducting several tests. Let Maken tell the statistics of testing in Congress-ruled states as well. He should put the truth forward. We have been able to control death rate," he said. Singh also supported the government's decision to start e-token for liquor sale. (ANI)

