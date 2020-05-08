BJP names 4 candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of four candidates for biennial elections for Maharashtra Legislative Council scheduled to be held on May 21.

The four candidates are Pravin Datke (Nagpur city BJP chief), Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchade, and Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil.

Elections to the nine Council seats which fell vacant on April 24 were withheld due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the poll panel had last week granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections. (ANI)