Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoles death of senior journalist who died of coronavirus

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday offered condolences on the demise of a senior journalist Pankaj Kulshrestha, who passed away due to COVID-19 in Agra. "Feel saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist Pankaj Kulshrestha, who got COVID-19. My condolences are with his family and with friends in the media industry. The media persons are doing the important work of providing us with information in this critical time," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi urged the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to provide insurance cover for journalists, asserting that they are performing an important duty of providing information in times of the coronavirus crisis. "The Uttar Pradesh government should provide economic assistance to the family of Pankaj Kulshreshtha and also announce insurance cover scheme for all mediapersons," she added in the tweet.

Pankaj Kulshreshtha passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Agra District Magistrate, Prabhu N Singh informed, "A journalist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the isolation ward of SN Medical College, has died. He was on a ventilator since Wednesday." (ANI)