I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit ShahPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease
In a statement, Shah said rumors about his health conditions have been spread through social media
"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.
