Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar request PM Modi for smooth repatriation of migrants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:55 IST
Pawar request PM Modi for smooth repatriation of migrants
NCP Sharad Pawar [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to chief ministers of those states who are not allowing migrant workers to come back home. Pawar spoke over the phone to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of repatriation of migrant workers to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

"I humbly request our @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi ji to intervene in this matter by talking to the CMs of the respective states who are not allowing these people to come back home," the NCP chief tweeted. Though he did not name any specific state, the NCP had recently accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka of not wanting to take back laborers hailing from the two states.

"Had a telephonic conversation with Shri @OfficeofUT - Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @PiyushGoyal - the Union Railway Minister regarding the issue of migrant workers," Pawar twitted. He said Thackeray has assured him of making arrangements for the transportation of workers desirous of returning to their home states.

"State Transport buses will be used for their travel," Pawar added. On his part, Goyal also assured of making arrangements for the journeys of the workers by trains, Pawar said.

On Friday, 16 migrant workers sleeping on railway tracks in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra were mowed down by a goods train. They were part of a group of workers who were walking from Jalna to Bhusawal from where they were hoping to board trains for their onward journey to Madhya Pradesh.

Separately, hundreds of workers have undertaken journey on foot to their home states in view of the loss of livelihood amidst the lockdown.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM warns Pak against attempts to spread 'narco terrorism'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan on Saturday against its persistent attempts to spread narco-terrorism in India, asserting that the police force was keeping a close watch on anti-national activities across the border ev...

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to approach SC seeking bail to eligible inmates amid COVID-19 crisis: Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Saturday said that the Islamic organisation will approach the Supreme Court seeking grant of conditional bail to eligible jail inmates across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 ...

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020