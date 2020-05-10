Fadnavis urges Mamata to allow trains with migrant labourers to enter WB from Mumbai
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give permission for seven trains to carry migrant labourers from Mumbai to Bengal. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that permission was sought from the Mamata-led government to send back migrants labourers from West Bengal, who got stuck in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 lockdown, to their homes.
"Permission for 7 trains to carry migrant labourers from Mumbai to West Bengal has been sought from West Bengal government, but not even one permission has been granted. I appeal to Mamata didi to give permission as soon as possible," he said in a video message. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed his dismay over the state government stonewalling efforts by the Centre to facilitate transportation of migrant labourers back to their home state of West Bengal.
However, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Saturday said that a green signal was given to 10 trains carrying migrant workers to enter the state. Speaking at a press conference, he said trains will be coming here from Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. (ANI)
