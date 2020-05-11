Left Menu
CM Uddhav Thackeray files nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his nomination for elections to the State Legislative Council here on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray files nomination for State legislative council elections, scheduled for May 21, on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his nomination for elections to the State Legislative Council here on Monday. "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray files his nomination for the elections to State Legislative Council which is scheduled to be held on 21st May," tweeted the Office of Uddhav Thackeray in Marathi.

Chief Minister Thackeray is set to become the Member of Legislative Council unopposed. Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were earlier withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Election Commission recently granted permission for holding the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra on May 21 and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the process. (ANI)

