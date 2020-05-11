Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM to discuss COVID issues in Karnataka with PM, as opposition seeks spl package

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:13 IST
CM to discuss COVID issues in Karnataka with PM, as opposition seeks spl package

Amid pressure from the opposition to seek a special COVID-19 economic package from the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he will discuss all issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put forth the state's stand. "As Chief Minister of the state, I would clearly state our stand and suggest what needs to be done to the Prime Minister during the meeting," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Asked whether he will seek any package, he merely said, "I will discuss about everything." With the focus on boosting economic activities amid a graded exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference later on Monday. This will be his fifth interaction with the chief ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Demanding that COVID-19 be declared a national disaster, a delegation of opposition parties led by leader of opposition Siddaramaiah that met Yediyurappa on Friday had asked the state government to pressurise the Centre to provide it a Rs 50,000 crore special economic package to help those in distress due to the lockdown induced by the pandemic. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too on Monday asked Yediyurappa to urge Modi to announce 'COVID package' for the state.

He said people, industrialists and parliamentarians have generously contributed towards PM Cares fund for the fight against the coronavirus and Yediyurappa should remind Modi about lack of financial assistance from the centre to face COVID-19. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss with Chief Ministers of various states regarding coronavirus control and lockdown.

In this meeting state CM B S Yediyurappa will also be present...he should urge Modi to give special COVID package for the state," Kumaraswamy tweeted. Sating that the numbers reflect that COVID-19 is increasing in the state, Kumaraswamy said along with tightening medical measures, financial compensation need to be given to those who have faced losses.

"A big state like Karnataka that contributes hugely to the centre by collecting taxes, should get package," he said. During the meeting along with COVID package, Yediyurappa should also ask about GST amount,drought and flood relief amount that are pending, he said.

Due to lockdown the state is facing financial distress and if there is no adequate assistance from the centre, controlling COVID-19 will be difficult,the JDS leader added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020