BJP leader among 70 booked for lockdown violation in Muzaffarnagar

BJP leader among 70 booked for lockdown violation in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:25 IST
A BJP leader and 69 others were booked for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown after they held a panchayat to resolve a dispute between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Monday
Circle Officer Amit Saxena told mediapersons that district BJP cooperative cell chief Somvir Singh and 69 others had held the panchayat at Dakhodi village under the Thanabhawan police
They have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Shamli district
- Uttar Pradesh
- Thanabhawan
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee wants to hide actual coronavirus situation in the state: BJP leader Babul Supriyo
Guv's image maligned due to frequent visits by BJP netas: Raut
Nation will follow path shown by Modi: BJP
Maharashtra govt putting lives of people in Dharavi in danger by not testing aggressively in COVID-19 hotspot: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
Bengal BJP members hold sit-in at home over alleged COVID-19 mismanagement by state govt