Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:42 IST
Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down a law extending the gubernatorial mandate of a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling party which had fed concerns it could lead to broader changes to term limits. The 2019 state law permitted Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla to lengthen his term in office to five years from the original two years. But all 11 members of the Supreme Court ruled in a live online broadcast that the legislation was unconstitutional.

Governors are generally elected for a single six-year stint, but in the previous government, authorities agreed to reduce the terms of some upcoming mandates, including that of Baja California, in order to synchronize electoral calendars. Under those changes, the current governor of the state that borders California was scheduled to serve only two years.

Still, after easily winning election in June 2019 and before he took office in November, Bonilla pushed through a law in the state congress allowing him to stay power until 2024 when the next presidential election is due to be held. Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar, who has been publicly supportive of Lopez Obrador, said voters had elected Bonilla on the understanding he would serve a two-year term and that the state congress had no right to extend his period.

"Exercising the mandate awarded is subject to a pre-established period of time which cannot be modified after the fact," Zaldivar said. To change the terms as Bonilla had was tantamount to committing "post-electoral fraud," he added. Bonilla belongs to Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA). However, frictions have recently arisen between Bonilla and the federal government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

Opponents of Lopez Obrador had argued that lengthening Bonilla's mandate could set a precedent that could ultimately pave the way for presidential re-election. Re-electing the president has been widely regarded as taboo in Mexico since the three-decade dictatorship of Porfirio Diaz, which ended with the Mexican Revolution in 1910.

Presidents are elected to serve one six-year term, and Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he will not seek to extend his time in office. He does, however, aim to hold a so-called recall vote on his presidency by the spring of 2022 at the latest.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to be lender of last resort for big Canadian firms like airlines, oil producers

Ottawa on Monday said it would be the lender of last resort for large Canadian employers that need help getting through the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus, including those in the hard-hit airline and energy sectors. The L...

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

The White House has directed staff working in the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trumps administration are carried out, to wear masks except when they are at their own desks, two senior administration officials sa...

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Unions top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies after the blocs executive opted not to do so at the EU level.The European Commission, which...

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020