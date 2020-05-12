Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 03:20 IST
Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised $60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.
"The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling," Biden said in a statement emailed to supporters.
"So I'm proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And the average online donation to my campaign was only $32.63."
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Democratic
- Republican
- Democratic National Committee
ALSO READ
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president