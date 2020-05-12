Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. health officials to testify in Senate on coronavirus, economic reopening

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:11 IST
Top U.S. health officials to testify in Senate on coronavirus, economic reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top U.S. health authorities will testify on Tuesday to a Senate committee looking into plans for reopening the nation's businesses, schools and other sectors of the economy closed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as experts recommend doing so cautiously. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci plans to warn against the risks of reopening the economy too soon, saying states that forge ahead without meeting administration guidelines for declining cases first will risk lives and economic recovery, the New York Times reported.

"If we skip over the checkpoints ... we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told the news outlet. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal." U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are also scheduled to testify before the panel.

Each of the witnesses will testify remotely at Tuesday's hearing, according to a committee aide. The virus is shaking the nation's capital, with two known cases of infection emerging inside the White House and leading top U.S. health officials to isolate themselves as a precaution. Fauci, Redfield, and Hahn have been taking self-quarantine steps after announcements they had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, which causes the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19.

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander is also self-quarantining in his home state of Tennessee for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive. He will chair the hearing virtually, his office said on Sunday. The shuttering of businesses to combat the spread of the coronavirus has led to mass layoffs of workers, sparking the greatest economic disruption to the United States since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

Republican President Donald Trump, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for his November re-election bid, has encouraged states to reopen businesses that had been deemed non-essential amid the pandemic. So far, his administration has largely left it to states to decide whether and how to reopen. State governors are taking varying approaches, with a growing number relaxing tough restrictions enacted to slow the outbreak, even as opinion polls show most Americans are concerned about reopening too fast.

WORKER SAFETY But Trump and his task force coordinating Washington's response to the coronavirus have faced questions on how U.S. workers will be kept safe during reopening, especially after two staffers working within the White House tested positive for the virus.

One of the staffers is Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller. The other is a valet to the president. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll of any country. Some experts say testing for the virus in most parts of the country continues to fall short of what would be needed to safely reopen.

Senate Democrats, including Patty Murray, her party's senior member on the Senate health committee, called on Trump to allocate $25 billion in funding to ramp up testing. Fauci's appearance at the Republican-controlled Senate committee comes after the White House blocked the 79-year-old infectious disease expert from testifying to a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives panel, calling it "counterproductive."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to unveil a sweeping coronavirus-response bill, possibly this week, that would likely provide more funding for testing, new state, and local government aid, and another round of direct payments to people to help them meet their daily living costs. Congress has already passed trillions of dollars in emergency relief. Senate Republicans, some of whom have expressed doubts about the need for more federal aid, are scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House later on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.The COVID-1...

Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

Comments by Britains health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death; total cases 962 and fatalities 31: BMC official.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death total cases 962 and fatalities 31 BMC official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020