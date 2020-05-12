Left Menu
Lockdown-4 will have new rules, says PM; details to be announced before May 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:03 IST
There were clear indications of extension of the COVID-19-induced lockdown with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying that "lockdown-4" will have completely different contours and rules. On the basis of recommendations received from states, new rules will be framed, and information about it will be conveyed before May 18, Modi said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister said the fourth phase of the lockdown, which he described as "lockdown-4", will have completely different contours and will have a new set of rules. In a video conference with chief ministers on Monday, Modi had said he is of the "firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly, measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth." The country has been under lockdown since March 25 and the third phase ends on May 17.

Modi during his address to the nation noted that several experts and scientists have said that the novel coronavirus is going to be part of our lives for a "long time". "But, it is also important to ensure that our life does not revolve only around it (novel coronavirus)," he said.

He urged people to work towards their targets while taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining 'do gaz doori' (two yards of separation). In his virtual meet with chief ministers, Modi had also said the challenges are two-fold -- reduction of transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he had said. On March 24, the prime minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Union Home Ministry.

