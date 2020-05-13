Left Menu
Development News Edition

On tape, Bolsonaro cites protecting his family in push to swap top Rio cop -source

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 04:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 04:45 IST
On tape, Bolsonaro cites protecting his family in push to swap top Rio cop -source

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an April cabinet meeting that he needed to change Rio de Janeiro's chief of the federal police to protect family members under investigation, a person with knowledge of a video of the meeting told Reuters. The video was shown on Tuesday to investigators looking into accusations by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who resigned two days after the cabinet meeting, alleging Bolsonaro was trying to interfere in law enforcement for personal motives.

The fresh evidence in the federal investigation of the president fanned a political crisis distracting Bolsonaro from a widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic, eroding his popularity and rattling financial markets. In the video, the president said his family was being persecuted and he wanted to change the federal police chief in his hometown, or else he would replace the police force's national director and the justice minister, the source said.

Lawyers for Moro said Tuesday that the video "entirely confirmed" his allegations against the president. Bolsonaro told reporters he is not worried about the investigation authorized by the Supreme Court into Moro's accusations, adding that the federal police had never investigated his family. He said the words "federal police" did not come up on the recording in question, which he said should have been destroyed.

After transcribing the video and interviewing ministers involved, Brazil's prosecutor general will decide whether to charge the president with obstruction of justice and abuse of power. If the Supreme Court and two-thirds of the lower house of Congress see merit to any charges, Bolsonaro would be suspended from office and would stand trial before the top court. Bolsonaro has begun to court political power brokers he once decried as corrupt in a bid to survive his worst political crisis since taking office last year vowing to clean up Brazilian politics.

Support for the right-wing leader has dropped as he has played down the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, a poll released on Tuesday showed. Brazil now has the worst outbreak of any developing nation. The mounting political and public health crises spooked nervous investors, driving Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index 1.5% lower on Tuesday and pushing the exchange rate to a record low as long-term interest rates jumped.

"My investment advice would be not to run into a burning building. Right now, Brazil is best left to the specialists, crazies, long-term opportunists and those without other options," said Armando Castelar, research coordinator at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE/FGV) in Rio de Janeiro. Moro traveled to Brasilia to watch the video in person at a federal police facility, alongside his lawyer and others involved in the case.

"It is extremely relevant to the public interest that the whole of this video come out," one of his lawyers, Rodrigo Sanchez Rios, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission: 225 passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Malaysia

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air Indias repatriation flight AI-1377, carrying 225 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia arrived at Mumbais Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport early on Wednesday. The evacuation operation is part of...

Bagpiper plays 'Amazing Grace' on California beach to remember coronavirus victims

Every evening, as the sun is setting over the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, the mournful notes of a bagpipe playing Amazing Grace ring out across the beach. Andrew McGregor, dressed in a kilt and sporran, with a tartan face mas...

S.Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

South Koreas LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.LG Chem s...

Even more to die in U.S. due to COVID-19, say researchers

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020