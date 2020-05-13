Left Menu
Economic package historic, will ensure welfare of all sections of society: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:38 IST
Economic package historic, will ensure welfare of all sections of society: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday hailed the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic", and said it will serve as foundation to give the economy a quantum jump.  In a video message, Nadda said the package will not merely fight the impact of COVID-19 on the economy but also empower the country and make it self-reliant.  No amount of praise will be enough, he said, asserting that the stimulus will ensure the country's development and welfare of all sections of society.  It is a historic package and will speed up India's development journey, Nadda said.  The BJP president said special attention has been paid to the poor, labourers and the MSME sector as they will be the foundation for a self-reliant India

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

