Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's economic package a 'big zero', it has nothing for states: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:42 IST
Centre's economic package a 'big zero', it has nothing for states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday slammed the Union government, claiming the special economic package announced by it has nothing of help to the states and is "a big zero". Banerjee alleged the central government was "misleading people" during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation," she said while addressing a press conference here. "Yesterday, when the PM announced Rs 20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful that the interest of the states will be looked into, the FRBM limit would be increased. But today, after the Union finance minister made the announcements, it was found that everything that was said yesterday was a bluff," she said.

Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states, The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed it was trying to "bulldoze" cooperative federalism..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police station

A BJP MLA on Wednesday demandedthat the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbaiairport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from thestation were found to have contracted infectionVile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a lette...

Thunderstorm warning for parts of Marathwada region: IMD

A warning of a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds was issued by Met department for Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and parts of Marathwada region starting Thursday. The forecast is valid for the next four days.The higher severity...

UK PM Johnson backs finance minister on financing of COVID measures

Boris Johnson supports the approach of his finance minister, agreeing it is too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the British prime minister sai...

NIA declares Rs 3L reward on accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru Module case

The NIA on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen in the Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case, an official said. Matheen, 26, a resident of Karnatakas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020