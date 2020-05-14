Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with Deputy CM, ministers to discuss post lockdown economic revival plan
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 11:33 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting with few key ministers on Thursday to review the current economic situation of the state in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown. The ministers will also mull upon the measures to be taken for the revival of the state's economy. CM and his colleagues are likely to discuss the post lockdown economic revival plan for the state.
Earlier, an expert panel was formed to suggest the revival plan for Maharashtra's economy. The report of the expert panel for the revival of Maharashtra's economy after lockdown has been submitted to the head of the cabinet sub-committee i.e. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The suggestions in the report are likely to be discussed in today's meeting. Ministers who are part of the Cabinet sub-committee for the revival of the economy are likely to join the meet via video-conferencing.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 25,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 5,547 recovered and 975 deaths. The nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown that the prime minister had first announced on March 24 is slated to end on May 17. (ANI)
