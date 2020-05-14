Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:59 IST
COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

The people of COVID-battered Punjab on Thursday got a fresh dose of comic relief with the government’s top functionaries continuing to squabble and a minister accusing another of “threatening” him with “FIR” if does not bury his hatchet with chief secretary, though the later denied it. The fresh episode was sequel to a crisis triggered on Saturday by a “curt reply” of Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh to a concern over state’s revenue loss raised by two ministers, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Technical Education & industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, during their pre-Cabinet meeting with the bureaucrat.

The ministers had dubbed Singh’s reply as “unacceptable behavior” and this had led to the chief secretary being stripped of his additional charge of financial commissioner (Taxation) on Tuesday , followed by ten Congress legislators demanding a probe against the bureaucrat on Wednesday. Amid the lingering crisis, Channi on Thursday told some TV channels that his colleague and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had threatened him with the reopening of some old complaint against him if he does not bury the hatchet with the chief secretary.

On being asked about Bajwa’s threat to him, Channi, confirming a claim made by Congress MLA Joginder Pal on Wednesday, told TV channels, “Certainly, it was said that FIR will be registered against me. Then I said (to Bajwa) let the FIR be registered first.” “How it leaked to media I do not know,” said Channi, adding Bajwa should not have come to the media. He said he has already brought this matter to the notice of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

Bajwa, however, on Thursday denied that he had threatened Channi. “I can never think in my life that I will threaten or scare anybody,” Bajwa said while talking to media here.

“I never threatened him and I can never think of doing this. He is my colleague,” said Bajwa, adding wrong propaganda was being spread. The minister, however, acknowledged that he met Channi.

According to allegations, Bjawa had threatened Channi when he had met later to sooth his frayed tempers against the chief secretary. Denying allegations that he threatened Channi with FIR, Bjawa said, “If anybody has anything in mind, Sunil Jakhar is our chief (Punjab Congress president). He can call us and ask us. Amarinder Singh is our chief minister, he can also call us. I will give my clarification before them, if Channi has anything in his mind.” he said.

Hours after Bajwa's denial, Channi also talked to some private news channels and countered Bjawa’s claims. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema took pot shots at the Congress ministers-MLAs engaged in a “typical street-like fight” with the administrative top brass.

Cheema said it was now the appropriate time for them to speak up for Punjab and Punjabis by exerting pressure on Amarinder Singh, to relinquish the charge of chief ministership..

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned the infection could devastate the crowded sett...

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors It depends. You wont always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if youre exercising with no one around, but its good to carry one just in case. The US Centers for Disease Control and ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblowers dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronav...

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the worlds biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020