Thackeray, Pawar hold talks over Maha COVID-19 situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Friday held parleys over the current situation triggered by COVID-19 and measures to be taken to combat the disease in the state. During the meeting, also attended by some cabinet colleagues of Thackeray, Pawar reviewed the issues pertaining to the Rs 20 lakh special economic package announced by the Centre, the law and order situation, migrant workers, employment and industries, the NCP said.

The NCP is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. The meeting comes just two days ahead of the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected more than 27,500 people in Maharashtra - the highest tally for a state.

The Maharashtra government expressed its intent to extend till May 31 the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon, which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the state, a senior official had said on Thursday. The possibility of extending the restrictions at these places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Thackeray on Thursday.

A review meeting of the Chief Minister and some ministers was held in the presence of MP Sharad Pawar Saheb on the COVID-19 pandemic and steps to be taken to combat it. Due care was taken to observe social distancing in the meeting, the NCP tweeted. MP Sharad Pawar Saheb took review of the economic package declared by the Centre, problems of migrant workers, employment and industries related issues even as discussion was held (in the meeting) to decide (the states) policy direction, the party said on the micro-blogging site.

Besides the CM and Pawar, the nearly two-hour review meeting was also attended by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, among others..