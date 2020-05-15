EU's Barnier says trade talks with Britain "disappointing"Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:37 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the third round of talks with Britain on a new partnership was "disappointing".
"We're not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy," Barnier told a news conference.
He added the bloc would not seal a new trade deal with London without level playing field guarantees of fair competition or without a comprehensive agreement on fisheries.
