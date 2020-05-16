Left Menu
Auraiya mishap 'unfortunate incident', arrangement should be made for safe return of migrant labourers: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and said that arrangements should be made to send the labourers to their destinations safely.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:27 IST
Auraiya mishap 'unfortunate incident', arrangement should be made for safe return of migrant labourers: Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and said that arrangements should be made to send the labourers to their destinations safely. The Chief Minister said that he has directed his officers that no migrant workers, regardless of the state they belong to, should be seen walking on the roads.

"We are discussing as to what are the provisions of government to help them. It is an unfortunate incident. I have directed my officers that no migrant workers, regardless of the state they belong to, should be seen walking on the roads," said Soren. "If someone is seen walking, arrangements have to be made to take them to a safe place where they are provided food and sent to their destination. If they are from some other state, respective nodal officers have to be contacted so that arrangements can be made to send them there," he said.

Earlier in the day, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Auraiya accident, an official said. (ANI)

