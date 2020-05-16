Left Menu
Government to ensure free foodgrains to 8 crore migrant workers: Paswan

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that government will ensure availability of free foodgrains and pulses to eight crore migrant labourers and their families who are not covered under National Food Security Act or State Scheme PDS Cards at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for May and June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:10 IST
Government to ensure free foodgrains to 8 crore migrant workers: Paswan
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that government will ensure availability of free foodgrains and pulses to eight crore migrant labourers and their families who are not covered under National Food Security Act or State Scheme PDS Cards at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for May and June. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore on May 12 and as part of economic measures under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many short and long term measures for supporting the poor including migrant workers.

"This includes distribution of free foodgrains and pulses to 8 crore migrant labourers who are not covered under National Food Security Act or State Scheme PDS Cards at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for two months," said Paswan during a media interaction via video conference here in Krishi Bhawan. According to an official release, Paswan said state-wise allocation orders have been issued. The allocation has been made taking 10 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries covered under NFSA in a particular state and UT.

"The identification of beneficiaries and distribution of foodgrains to such beneficiaries will be the responsibility of respective state/UT government," the release said. (ANI)

